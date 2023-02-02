Saga Appoints Eric Christian to CMO Role

Saga Communications has promoted Eric Christian to the role of chief marketing officer. He previously worked as the company’s vice president of digital strategies.

“We are delighted with Eric’s contribution to Saga’s success,” Chris Forgy, the CEO of Saga, said in a statement. “This new appointment is well deserved and far overdue. Digital is the natural extension to our core competency…radio! As our advertisers successfully build their business using Saga’s radio products, it now allows us to better provide them with the opportunity to seek customer engagement using the synergy created by our digital initiatives. With Christian’s new position and contributions, we look forward to continuing exponential growth in all our revenue platforms.”

“I am tremendously excited to be called upon to expand my role here at Saga Communications,” Christian said on Thursday. “Helping integrate our expanded digital offerings into our core competencies while maintaining our hyper focus on localism has been a wonderful challenge and one that would never have been so successful were it not for the myriad of dedicated and talented individuals who are the heart and soul of Saga Communications. Being entrusted with a role in ensuring that Saga Communications survives and thrives well into the future is a responsibility that humbles and honors me, and one for which I shall endeavor every day to prove worthy.”