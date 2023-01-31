‘Hollywood’ Renews Deal at WKTU

Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton has reached a new three-year contract with iHeartMedia and its New York rhythmic pop powerhouse WKTU (103.5 FM).

As part of the agreement, Hamilton will continue his afternoon show on WKTU as well as the feature segment War of the Roses during the station’s 5 p.m. hour.

“Hollywood Hamilton’s longstanding love of radio, and his deep connection to his listeners and his community, comes through in his work every single day, and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with him,” Bob Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “He is one of the most loved and respected people in the industry, and it’s hard to imagine true New York City radio without Hollywood’s voice.”

"Hollywood is a special talent whose drive and vision propels him to the top of the ratings time and time again," Thea Mitchem, the executive vice president of programming at iHeartMedia, said on Monday.

“Much love to Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia, Thea Mitchem, for putting this together and dealing with my crybaby moments, love you,” said Hamilton.

“Hollywood Hamilton is a New York radio icon and synonymous with KTU,” said Tom Poleman, the president and chief programming officer of iHeartMedia, said on Monday. “We’re very happy that he’ll be with us for many years to come.”