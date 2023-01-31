Cumulus Promotes Shelton to Ops Manager

Cumulus Media has promoted Gary Shelton, also known as DJ Rax, to the role of operations manager for its Savannah radio cluster.

Along with his new role, Shelton will continue to be heard as the afternoon host on WEAS (93.1 FM, E93) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

“This is an extremely well-earned promotion for DJ Rax,” Eric Mastel, the vice president and market manager for Cumulus Savannah, said on Monday. “He was quick to step up and fill in when we needed an interim leader for the Operations Manager position in Savannah this past year. He is a tenured and experienced professional and is most deserving of this promotion.”

“I have enjoyed these past several months serving as Interim Operations Manager and working with the amazing Cumulus Savannah team in that capacity,” Shelton said. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to lead these great radio brands into the future as Operations Manager and look forward to creating the Coastal Empire’s best radio together.”