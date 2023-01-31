Stevens Picked for EP Role at Westwood One

Westwood One has hired Jackie Stevens to serve as the executive producer of the syndicated programs Nights with Elaina and With Elaina, starting this week. She re-joins the company after serving as the director of promotions for the Midwest region for EMI Records Nashville and Universal Music Group.

“I’ve admired Elaina’s passion for both radio and country music since the day I met her,” said Stevens. “I am beyond honored to be part of this team and thankful that Elaina, Susan and Westwood One have trusted me with this position.”

“Jackie is not only one of the most talented and passionate people I have ever met in my life, but she is also one of the kindest,” Elaina Smith said in a statement. “That combination is what makes her a dream EP for our shows. It’s an honor to have her on board, and I’m so ready to get started!“