Entravision Launches New Morning Show

Entravision announced today the debut of their newest morning show La Bronca Mañana featuring Sylvia “La Bronca” Del Valle and Eduardo “El Flaco” Moreno.

The show will air on Entravision’s KDLD (VIVA 103.1 FM) Los Angeles and Entravision’s Tricolor Network. Entravision’s Tricolor Network includes stations in Phoenix, Denver, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Monterey, El Paso, Reno, Stockton, Lubbock, El Centro and Aspen.

Sylvia previously hosted a slate of television and radio programs, including Azteca Americas’ “Quiero Ser Grupero,” the nationally syndicated morning show “El Bueno la Mala y el Feo” and its offshoot “The Free Guey Show.” She was also a contestant on the reality TV dance competition “Mira Quien Baila.” Sylvia’s co-host, Eduardo “El Flaco” Moreno, hosted his own morning program on the Entravision’s La Tricolor network. El Flaco is a musician, satirical performer, comedian and father of three who brings to the program his parodies and a LatinX perspective each day.

“This show is more than just connecting with our listeners,” said Nestor ‘Pato’ Rocha, VP of Audio Programming at Entravision. “Our focus is to provide the best content and engage with listeners in a way that is authentic and relatable. The dynamic of La Bronca and El Flaco is a round-up of humor, energy and unpredictable entertainment needed for those rough morning starts,” Rocha concluded.

Pictured with the new morning team here is Jeff Liberman, Entravision President & COO (left)

