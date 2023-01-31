Upside Takes Top Spot

Retail services company Upside had the most-run spot on measured radio stations last week, beating out Lowe’s for the honor, according to the latest Media Monitors report.

Upside spots aired 51,361 times on measured radio stations, according to Media Monitors, while language learning software Babbel aired 51,270 spots. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s fell to third with 48,342 spots, a slight increase from last week.

The top five most-run spots on radio stations last week were:

Upside (51,361) Babbel (51,270) Lowe’s (48,342) Progressive (46,593) ZipRecruiter (43,993)

To see the previous list for the week ending January 20, go HERE.