Study: Radio Reaching Students

A new national study found traditional radio and podcasts help serve secondary education students who are utilizing online universities and their digital courses to get degrees.

The study collected responses from over 1,000 participants last August and was compared to a similar study conducted in 2018 that explored the media habits of prospective college and university students.

Not surprisingly, the majority of prospective students who consider online courses as part of their secondary education studies skew younger, with 74 percent of prospective online enrollees falling between the ages of 18 and 49, according to the study.

While TV campaigns for online universities generally reached fewer viewers, reallocating ad buy from TV to traditional AM and FM radio saw a 38 percent growth in audience, according to the study.

The study was conducted in partnership with MARU/Matchbox. To read Westwood One’s findings of the survey, go HERE.