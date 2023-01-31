Urban One Relaunches Interactive One

Urban One is relaunching its digital media company Interactive one as iONE Digital, a move that will help better maximize synergy across the company’s digital media portfolio.

Launched in 2008, iONE Digital’s news, entertainment video and lifestyle content has helped Urban One grow its online audiences and bring more attention to the company’s other brands.

“For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences,” Alfred C. Liggins, III, the CEO of Urban One, said on Monday. “We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space…. As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media.”

“iONE Digital is dedicated to super-serving the needs of the Black and Brown community. We are unapologetic in our desire to ensure that our stories are told from an accurate perspective,” Jeff Meza, the senior vice president and head of integrated marketing and strategic partnerships, said. “As we are not a monolith, our stories are as diverse and layered as we all are. Change is welcomed and necessary always for growth, and this new rebrand only furthers our commitment to continue elevation and excellence.”

As part of the relaunch, iONE Digital will tap underrepresented community voices to help lead some of its editorial products. The move will help elevate commentary and criticism that often isn’t found on other media products, and help Urban One better connect with the audience it serves.

“As authenticity matters now more than ever, iONE Digital has been, and will always be, a trusted source to share our stories,” Tiffany Nasralla, the chief revenue officer at iONE Digital, said on Monday. “We are intentional about managing the mantle of cultural responsibility and will continue to work diligently with brand partners to ensure that the culture is respected and protected.”