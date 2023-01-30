NJBA Picks John Mozes for Chairman Role

The New Jersey Broadcasters Association (NJBA) has selected WRRC (107.7 FM The Bronc) General Manager John Mozes to serve as its next chairman.

Mozes will be in charge of NJBA’s leadership team and will oversee the organization’s programs and financial needs.

“It’s a lot of additional work on top of the busy schedule we keep at 107.7 The Bronc,” Mozes said in a statement. “But the opportunity to give my students and the station the exposure they deserve, makes the juggling act worth it.”

Mozes has worked at the student-run WRRC since 2008, turning the Rider University-owned station into one of the top college broadcast outlets in the country, NJBA said.