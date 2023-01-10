iHeartMedia Hires Lowe to Lead Oklahoma Stations

iHeartMedia has appointed Jay C. Lowe to the position of area president for its Oklahoma station group.

Lowe will oversee more than a dozen stations in the state, including KJYO (102.7 FM) and KTST (101.9 FM) in Oklahoma City, KMOD (97.5 FM) in Tulsa and the Oklahoma AG Network.

Lowe will report to Tony Coles, the division president for iHeartMedia.

“JC is an impactful leader who has a strong track record of building and developing great teams, serving the community and delivering results,” Coles said in a statement. “We look forward to growing our brands in Tulsa and Oklahoma City under JC’s leadership.”

“It is an honor to be named Area President and I look forward to working alongside Division President Tony Coles and the talented leadership team at iHeartMedia,” said Lowe. “I’m excited to lead the team, leverage new and existing resources to sustain iHeartMedia Oklahoma’s momentum and create new opportunities for growth across the Tulsa and Oklahoma City markets.”

Lowe has more than three decades of experience in the broadcast industry. He has led several radio and television operations across the country, including stations in Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma. He comes to iHeartMedia from ABC affiliate WEAR-TV (Channel 3) in Pensacola and NBC affiliate WPMI (Channel 15) in Mobile.