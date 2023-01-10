SummitMedia, LLC, a multimedia company with broadcasting, digital, events, and video brands across multiple markets is looking for an On-Air talent for Rhythmic Top 40 WHZT – Hot 98.1 and WKHT – Hot 104.5 who can entertain an 18-34 audience while executing the formatics, mission, and vision.

This opening is for a talent (or talent team) who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executor!

This team can be based in Greenville or Knoxville. Reach out confidentially to [email protected] or apply using this link – https://www.summitmediacorp.com/apply

The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:

· On-Air and Audience Engagement

o An aircheck that demonstrates effective and disciplined show prep

o The aptitude to execute topical, in-the-moment content

o The ability to communicate to consumers in an authentic way

o A social media practitioner

o Develop and produce on-demand content

o Endorsements and live broadcast

· People Skills

o A team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic

o Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership

o Willingness to extend your influence to make a positive difference in our industry

o Ability to work with and lead within an active team

What We Offer:

• Competitive compensation with upward mobility opportunities

• A growing group of media brands with a great team environment

• Best training, resources, and facilities in the business

• Medical, Dental & Vision, 401K, Vacation & Holiday time

Reach out confidentially to [email protected] or apply using this link – https://www.summitmediacorp.com/apply. Please include aircheck for consideration.

About SummitMedia, LLC

SummitMedia is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company. SummitMedia, LLC has markets and brands across the U.S. Join Our Team!

Join the confidential SummitMedia Talent Bank

It is the policy of SummitMedia LLC to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age, or sex.