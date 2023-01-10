Cadence13 and Tenderfoot TV Extend Partnership

Podcast studio Cadence13 and Atlanta-based independent content production studio Tenderfoot TV have jointly announced they will expand their partnership through 2024.

The agreement includes the renewal of the series “Up and Vanished,” “To Live and Die in LA,” “Culpable” and “Radio Rental;” a new slate of weekly podcast series; ongoing series development; and a first-look opportunity at new limited series.

The first new series as part of this partnership is “High Strange,” created and hosted by Tenderfoot TV founder, Payne Lindsey. The eight-part, investigative UFO series focuses on unexplained aerial phenomena, and will debut in early 2023, with details forthcoming.

“Tenderfoot TV is at the top of its game and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them and continue to create innovative, thought provoking and compelling content,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “Payne and Donald have made Tenderfoot the indisputable leader in the true crime genre, and we look forward to new seasons of listener favorites ‘Up and Vanished,’ ‘To Live and Die in LA,’ ‘Culpable’ and ‘Radio Rental,’ as well as a slate of new series.”

“We always strive to push the limits of podcasting and Cadence13 has consistently empowered our team to use creative freedom,” said Payne Lindsey, founder of Tenderfoot TV. “This new series is unlike anything we’ve done before, and with this partnership, we’re confident we have the support to give our listeners something truly unique.”

“Through our partnership with Cadence13, we’ve launched some of our most compelling new series, which have now become household names,” said Tenderfoot TV CEO and co-founder, Donald Albright. “This expanded partnership allows us to build on those tentpole titles as well as launch new formats, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Details on the slate of weekly “always on” podcast series will be announced at a later date.