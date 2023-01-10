APMG Launches 2023 Next Challenge

The Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group has launched the second-annual Next Challenge for Media and Journalism.

The Next Challenge is a national startup competition that seeks groundbreaking, for-profit and not-for-profit startups that will re-invent the media industry in the coming decades.

APMG is hosting the competition this year with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Thomson Reuters, Google News Initiative and YouTube. (Disclosure: The author of this story is a former Thomson Reuters employee.) The AT&T Foundation provided finnacial support for the program.

Media partners for the Next Challenge include public radio stations WAMU (88.5 FM) in Washington, D.C.; KERA (90.1 FM, also TV channel 13) in Dallas; KPCC (89.3 FM) in Los Angeles; WHYY (90.9 FM, also TV channel 13) in Philadelphia; and Minnesota Public Radio.

“The Next Challenge is an unparalleled opportunity to see the future of media,” said Jeff Freeland Nelson, the executive director of the Glen Nelson Center. “It is inspiring to see the solutions these startups present to the real challenges confronting the media industry.”

This year’s competition will have more opportunity for prizes and money, with a total of up to $130,000 in cash and prizes distributed across three divisions: Future of News, Top Creator and Power Platform. One division winner will be awarded a grand prize.

