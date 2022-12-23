TuneIn Adds Dedicated Spot for Univision Shows

Streaming platform TuneIn has rolled out a dedicated spot for podcasts and audio versions of Univision’s top television programs.

The section, “Univision Top TV Shows,” will include a curated selection of podcasts from TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia Podcasts as well as audio versions of “Univision Reporta,” “Noticero Univision” and “El Gordo y La Flaca,” among others. An ad-free version of the section will be available to TuneIn Premium subscribers.

“Univision is an iconic media network which plays an essential role in entertaining and informing Spanish-language audiences,” Richard Stern, the CEO of TuneIn, said in a statement. “By adding simulcast distribution of Uforia Podcast audio versions of Univision’s programs to TuneIn, we are able to meet the streaming needs and content expectations of our Hispanic and Latino listeners, who are among the fastest growing audiences for streaming audio content.”

Jesus Lara, the president of Univision Radio, said the partnership comes at a time when demand for Spanish-language entertainment content is at an all-time high.

“Our partnership with TuneIn enables us to amplify Uforia and leading Univision programming through an expansive and innovative distribution network,” Lara said. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue to evolve our rapidly growing audio footprint and engage our consumers wherever they choose to listen.”

TuneIn launched two decades ago as an online radio directory called RadioTime. The service relaunched as TuneIn in 2009 and focused on connecting online users with live, digital radio streams through its website and apps for smartphones, tablets, television sets and other devices.

Over the last year, TuneIn has increased the amount of audio content offered on its platform, to include on-demand podcasts from sports media brand Bleav; audio versions of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune;” live sports from Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the Premiere League; an audio simulcast of Fox Weather; a curated stream of NBC News shows and podcasts; and a partnership that will see TuneIn’s streaming technology power the Calm Radio app. Last year, TuneIn landed a major deal that saw live streams of local iHeartRadio stations distributed through the platform, one of the few times iHeart Media has made its broadcast stations available to a third party service.

In an April 2021 interview with Radio Ink’s sister publication, the Radio & Television Business Report, Stern said TuneIn’s focus was to utilize its technology to help broadcasters reach new listeners and take their business to the next level.

“Our vision is really of an open platform where broadcasters around the world can come on to TuneIn, can reach audiences and can monetize in a really efficient way,” Stern said.