Bold Gold Event Collects 7 Trucks of Toys

The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge collected seven trucks of toys during its recent charity event.

The event was the first to take place in two years due to the coronavirus health pandemic, which started in 2020.

“Our listeners never cease to amaze us! We are so happy to finally be able to bring this annual tradition back to Northeast Pennsylvania,” Vince Benedetto, the president of Bob Gold, said in a statement.

This year’s event took on a special meaning after Wayne County Ford General Manager Howard Maus, Jr. passed away. The toy drive was dedicated in his memory.

“We are so grateful to our listeners for their incredible support. This drive and every future drive we will carry the memory of Howard with us; he will be greatly missed by all of us at Bold Gold and by everyone in our community,” Benedetto said.

The toys collected will benefit the Zipper Junction Project, which distributes toys to needy children in the local area.