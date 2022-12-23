KZRG Helps Over 600 Foster Kids

Zimmer Radio’s news-talk station KZRG (1310 AM, 102.9 FM) in Joplin teamed up with Fostering Hope to help more than 600 foster kids during the annual Christmas of Hope event.

“Our children are our greatest treasure,” Peter Thiele, the program director of KZRG, said in a statement. “KZRG’s partnership helping our local foster kids is a great honor.”

KZRG and Fostering Hope worked with listeners, volunteers and local churches to help with the initiative. Local schools in the Joplin area collected over $6,000 as part of Christmas of Hope.

All told, 646 foster kids were assisted during the event.