NORAD to Track Santa on SiriusXM Kids Place Live

SiriusXM and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) are teaming up to help kids track Santa Claus as he delivers presents around the world between Christmas Eve and early Christmas Morning.

Kids can tune in to SiriusXM Kids Place Live (Channel 78) on SiriusXM hardware radios or SiriusXM’s streaming app to hear updates from NORAD as the government agency tracks Santa’s deliveries via Reindeer Power across different time zones.

The updates will start at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and last through early Christmas morning, and will be coupled with family-friendly holiday tunes all night long.

To follow Santa’s updates online, go HERE.