The Radio Industry Remembers Duke Wright

Wright was the long-time CEO of Midwest Communications, a company he helped launch back in 1958. He was also on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio list for the past 9 years. The cause of death, according to COO Michael Wright, was natural causes.

Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti: “Duke Wright was one of radio’s good guys who loved the industry and built a solid group based on core midwestern values and sensibilities. Starting his career as a teenager, Duke also possessed a keen vision and business sense that gained him recognition and respect by his peers over the years, including being named to Radio Ink’s Top 40 list for 9 years. He will be missed but his legacy is one that will withstand the test of time.”

Commonwealth Broadcasting CEO Steve Newberry: “Duke was such a gentleman and I always enjoyed spending time “talking radio” with him. He was quiet and reserved, but once we engaged about his stations and how they succeeded by connecting and serving their communities, his eyes lit up and the passion shined through. We’ve lost a great one.”

Friend and Former NAB EVP Radio John David: “Duke was one of the most respected owners in Radio. Always approachable and with teams of professionals in some of the best stations in the country. Was always great to interact with him at conventions.”

Cromwell Media CEO Bud Walters: “He was a serious broadcaster who represented our industry with the best possible intentions that we could all aspire to. He set a great example for his family and our industry.”