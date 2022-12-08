WHYY Launches Rocky Balboa Podcast

By
Matthew Keys
-
0

NPR member station WHYY (90.9 FM) in Philadelphia is launching a new podcast that takes a deep dive into a local landmark associated with the Rocky Balboa character from the famous 1976 boxing film.

The Statue “explores a monument to the most famous Philadelphian who never lived,” a spokesperson for WHYY said in a press release on Thursday.

The show is hosted by Dr. Paul Farber, the co-founder and director of Monument Lab, who takes listeners on a six-party journey — from Philadelphia to Hollywood and beyond — exploring how the Rocky Balboa statue came to be.

The Statue sheds light on the stories of real-life Philly boxers, explores the neighborhoods around the city that run parallel to the statue, shares about the ancient craft of sculpture, and more,” a spokesperson said.

The trailer for The Statue is now online, and the show is expected to debut in early January on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

