Audacy Adds ‘Gimme the Hot Sauce’ Podcast

Audacy has added Stacey King’s “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast to its slate of sports-related audio content.

The show is now part of Audacy’s 2400Sports podcast studio portfolio and will be made available on the Audacy app in addition to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

“We’re delighted to add Stacey King’s wildly entertaining podcast to 2400Sports’ growing network of NBA content,” Lena Moss Glaser, the vice president and executive producer of 2400Sports, said in a statement. “This show is a must-listen for Bulls fans and Chicagoans everywhere, and we’re looking forward to delivering it to our listeners each week.”

King served as a center with the Chicago Bulls during the same time that superstar Michael Jordan was on the team. With Jordan, King and the Bulls won three NBA championships, after which King served as a basketball coach before becoming a commentator and announcer for Bulls telecasts. Podcast host is yet another of the many roles that King has taken on during his career (and, as the show name would imply, he has his own line of organic hot sauces).

Guests on Gimme the Hot Sauce include NBA stars and legends Trae Young, Kenny Anderson and Dominique Wilkins; Chicago Bears greats Jim McMahon and Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams; MMA stars TJ Dillashaw and Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes; MLB all-star shortstop Carlos Correa; ESPN analysts Jay Bilas and Michael Wilbon; comedian Arie Spears, and others.

“I’m pleased to announce a partnership with Audacy and 2400Sports to grow the show and bring many more listeners to our insightful and entertaining podcast,” King said in a statement. “We have great guests and add a lot of humor to our analysis, which is what makes it so much fun. Audacy will be a great partner in reaching many more fans, especially as Chicago builds the Bulls, Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks and Sox into champions!”

Audacy’s Chicago sports station WSCR (670 AM, The Score) will promote the podcast through regular spots. Gimme the Hot Sauce is available to stream HERE.