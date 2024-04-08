Skyview, Audacy, Beasley Execs To Address 2024 AWM Breakfast

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced the lineup for its annual NAB Show breakfast on April 15. “The Business of Multiplatform Sports” will feature voices from across radio discussing the changing dynamics of women in the sports media business.

The panel will feature Skyview Networks President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer Jeanne-Marie Condo, Audacy Chief Technology Officer Sarah Foss, Beasley Media Group Boston Market Manager Mary Menna, Audacy VP of Digital Business Operations Carlson Mozdiez, and Gray Television Co-CEO/President Pat LaPlatney.

Topics will include Amazon’s venture into Thursday Night Football, the creation of a women’s hockey league with a broadcasting deal, and Caitlin Clark’s influence on the viewership of women’s NCAA basketball.

Set to take place in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the breakfast is scheduled from 8-9a PT. Tickets for the AWM Breakfast can be purchased by April 10 via the AWM website. Attendance at the event does not require a NAB Show ticket.