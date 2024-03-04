Sports Media Locks In For 2024’s AWM Breakfast In Las Vegas

The Alliance for Women in Media will again host its annual NAB Show breakfast on April 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year’s panel discussion promises a thoughtful exploration of the evolving landscape of sports media in radio and beyond.

Attendees can look forward to a continental breakfast, networking, and a panel featuring key industry figures. Those names will be announced later.

“The Business of Multiplatform Sports” will discuss significant developments like Amazon’s foray into Thursday Night Football, the establishment of a women’s hockey league with a broadcast contract, and Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s NCAA basketball viewership with focus on the multi-billion dollar industry, the competitive battle for consumer attention, and the crucial role women play in shaping the future of sports media.

Last year’s AWM breakfast saw a discussion about navigating turbulent times, led by Audacy CTO Sarah Foss with American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, MusicMaster Scheduling CEO Laurie Knapp, and Graham Media President and CEO Catharine Badalamente.

The online registration deadline is April 9.

The NAB Show serves as a pivotal platform for those in the television, radio, technology, and service sectors, making the AWM Breakfast an essential event for networking with industry executives and engaging with key trends and discussions.