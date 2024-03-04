JVC’s Florida Man Radio Network Brings Wild Times To Ocala

JVC Broadcasting has broadened the reach of Florida Man Radio with the launch of two new FM signals. This expansion will see the network broadcast across Orlando on 103.1 FM, alongside the newly established 101.1 FM and 102.3 HD3 in Ocala.

Founded in July 2009, JVC Broadcasting operates over a dozen radio stations across Florida and New York. The Florida Man Network began in 2019.

The network will maintain its presence on 103.1 WZLB in Fort Walton Beach. Florida Man Radio offers Bubba the Love Sponge in the morning slot, followed by Don Miller middays, and Shannon Burke driving afternoons.

JVC EVP Shane Reeve said, “Florida Man Radio is all about local shows and hot content. FMR is the go-to source for Florida talk radio, and I am thrilled for the continued growth of FMR and for the opportunity to reach new audiences that connect so deeply with the incredible talents.”

JVC CEO John Caracciolo commented, “Programming like FMR is what makes terrestrial radio relevant and strong, we have to dare to be different and produce content that drives listeners to our platform and that entertains, educates and sometimes just makes us laugh out loud.”