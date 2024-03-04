Wolfe Goes On The Prowl In The Coachella Valley

Alpha Media Palm Springs’ 93.7 KCLB Rocks is welcoming The John Clay Wolfe Show to its Saturday lineup. The show combines Wolfe’s passion for cars with comedy, daily musings, and celebrity guest interviews.

Alpha Media Palm Springs Director of Sales and Programming Dax Davis said, “As the heritage Rock Station in the Coachella Valley, we are always looking for great and entertaining content our listeners can relate to and can’t find anywhere else. The John Clay Wolfe Show checks all of those boxes!”

Wolfe added, “We’re excited and looking forward to sharing our show with new listeners who are making KCLB their favorite radio station.”