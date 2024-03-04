As F1 Season Opens In Bahrain, SiriusXM Unveils Coverage

Over the weekend, SiriusXM started its coverage of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Fans of Formula 1 can tune in to all races, F1 Sprint events, and qualifying sessions through SiriusXM, available in vehicles on ESPN Xtra or on the SiriusXM app.

The 2024 championship season, running until December, features 24 races across global circuits, including coverage of all three US races: the Miami Grand Prix on May 5, the United States Grand Prix on October 20, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23. The prestigious Grand Prix de Monaco will be featured on May 26.

Each race will be broadcast live, featuring the BBC 5 Live radio commentary. Pre- and post-race analysis is also part of SiriusXM’s coverage. The Speed City F1 show, hosted by Jon Massengale, Jonathan Green, Bob Varsha, and F1 insider Chris Medland, will provide listeners with all the necessary race weekend insights. This includes team news, qualifying recaps, driver interviews, and detailed circuit analysis, airing one hour before and after the races on ESPN Xtra.

For news and analysis between races, SiriusXM offers Wheel to Wheel, hosted by Chris Medland and Jon Massengale on Wednesday nights.