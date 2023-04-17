AWM Breakfast Opens NAB Monday With Optimism

The Alliance for Women in Media Breakfast at NAB Show saw a panel of female media executives discussing the navigation of turbulent times. American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, MusicMaster Scheduling CEO Laurie Knapp, and Catharine Badalamente, President and CEO of Graham Media, talked with Audacy CTO Sarah Foss in a packed room.

Maddox-Dorsey opened by pushing traditional media’s need to turn disruption into a business model. Knapp talked about the overarching sense of optimism with new innovations, despite fewer people left doing more, there is still an overarching sense of optimism. Badalamente discussed figuring out the future while ensuring clients and employees can handle it. The trio agreed that young people entering the industry provide energy and excitement.

On how to stay sane amid market turbulence, Knapp said it’s important to note that traditional media is, “not a sinking ship. People are charting new courses.” She went on to express how essential honesty is – while managers want to avoid giving bad news, that’s better than giving no news at all. The importance of listening to employees, especially in hybrid workplaces, was also highlighted.

The Breakfast ended on an extremely positive note, with all three taking up the banner that broadcasters have the right to win. Knapp closed the session by saying, “We’re the ground, not the forest. If the forest burns we build something new.”