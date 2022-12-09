Annie Zidarevich Promoted at Premiere Networks

iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks has promoted Annie Zidarevich to serve as the company’s senior vice president of West Coast operations.

In the new position, Zidarevich will oversee all programming operations for the West Coast, optimizing resources to best serve Premiere’s roster of national shows and services.

“Annie is a valued member of our operations team, providing insightful leadership, solutions-oriented planning and logistical support for many of our live programs,” Julie Talbott, the president of Premiere, said in a statement. “A veteran of our Los Angeles team, we couldn’t be happier to recognize her with this promotion.”

“I love our radio properties, and being a part of their growth and development across multiple platforms continues to motivate me,” Zidarevich said on Thursday. “It’s an honor to work with the best in the business every day, and I continue to be inspired by the incredible team around me. I look forward to this next chapter together!”

Zidarevich will remain based in Los Angeles.