WGN Radio Repeating 100th Anniversary Special

Nexstar Media Group’s only radio station, Chicago’s very own WGN (720 AM), will end its centennial celebration with a re-airing of “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” on sister television station WGN-TV (Channel 9).

The replay will air Saturday, December 31 at 4 p.m. Central time. The 45-minute documentary produced by WGN-AM offers insight into a century of broadcasting — from its founding in 1922 by two Chicagoans to the present day operation of the 50,000-watt station.

The special first aired on WGN-TV in May to commemorate the station’s 100th birthday. The retrospective can also be viewed on the station’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the centennial special, WGN-AM and Nexstar are publishing clips from the WGN Radio archives to a special webpage, which can be viewed HERE.