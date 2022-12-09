WALK Collects 17,500 Pounds of Food for Charity

By
Matthew Keys
-
0

Long Island, New York adult contemporary station WALK (97.5 FM) collected more than 17,000 pounds of food and over $10,500 for a local charity during the month of November.

The fundraiser and food collect was part of the station’s 22nd annual Thanks-for-Giving Food Drive, with proceeds benefitting Long Island Cares and its Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The month-long campaign peaked with a live broadcast in front of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace in Port Jefferson Station on November 17 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“This is the 22nd year WALK 97.5 was able to use our airwaves to collect a large amount of food to support our friends and neighbors who receive help from Long Island Cares,” Patrick Shea, the program director and an on-air personality at WALK, said in a statement. “It’s a tradition I look forward to each and every year.”

All told, WALK raised $10,557.14 for Long Island Cares and collected 17,589 pounds of food.

WALK is owned by Connoisseur Media.

Long Island Cares mascot "Aspara Gus" poses with the Walk 97.5 FM truck. (Courtesy photo)
