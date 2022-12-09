WALK Collects 17,500 Pounds of Food for Charity

Long Island, New York adult contemporary station WALK (97.5 FM) collected more than 17,000 pounds of food and over $10,500 for a local charity during the month of November.

The fundraiser and food collect was part of the station’s 22nd annual Thanks-for-Giving Food Drive, with proceeds benefitting Long Island Cares and its Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The month-long campaign peaked with a live broadcast in front of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace in Port Jefferson Station on November 17 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“This is the 22nd year WALK 97.5 was able to use our airwaves to collect a large amount of food to support our friends and neighbors who receive help from Long Island Cares,” Patrick Shea, the program director and an on-air personality at WALK, said in a statement. “It’s a tradition I look forward to each and every year.”

All told, WALK raised $10,557.14 for Long Island Cares and collected 17,589 pounds of food.

WALK is owned by Connoisseur Media.