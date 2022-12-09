Kelly Music Research to Close

Kelly Music Research, the Philadelphia-based market research firm focused on the broadcast radio and music industries, says it will close up shop by the end of the year.

Brothers Tom Kelly and Paul Kelly say they will spend more time and energy on their family non-profit organization that was founded in 2012. Kelly Music Research has been in operation since 1991.

“For 31 years, we have enjoyed working alongside some of the best in radio and music. The highlight for me has been the people we have served – radio programmers and managers as well as music industry artists and executives,” Tom Kelly said in a statement.

“Whether it is local call-out or library testing, it is fascinating and rewarding to see and act on the subtle differences in listener tastes from market to market,” Paul Kelly said on Thursday.

Among Kelly Music Research’s milestones and achievements is a U.S. patent awarded in the mid-1990s for its at-home music research methodology called the “Living Room Music Test.” The method was outlined in the book “Music Research: The Silver Bullet to Eternal Success” written by Tom Kelly and published by the National Association of Broadcasters several years later.

The Kelly Family’s non-profit organization, the Kelly Center, offers an intimate listening and performance space for an audience of 100, and features songwriters, bands, comedy and student performances. For more information on the organization, go HERE.