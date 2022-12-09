Dan Dakich Ends Show on WFNI

Sports broadcaster Dan Dakich has produced his final show for Radio One’s WFNI (1070 AM, 107.5 FM, ESPN/The Fan) in Indianapolis.

His departure was confirmed in a social media post on Thursday, as well as a memo circulated by Radio One officials at WFNI, which has broadcast his program for 14 years.

“Today was Dan Dakich’s last day with Radio One,” David Wood, the operations manager at WFNI, said in a memo cited by the Indianapolis Star newspaper. “We wish him well in their future endeavors.”

In his own statement, Dakich thanked executives at Radio One and Emmis Communications “for a great 14 years.” WFNI and three other Indianapolis stations were acquired by Radio One’s parent company Urban One from Emmis earlier this year.

It was not clear from the memo or the social media statement if Dakich was let go from the station or if he resigned. Dakich said his show will continue on Outkick, a sports media website owned by Fox Corporation.

The Star detailed a number of controversies that Dakich was purportedly involved in during his time at WFNI, including a suspension in 2019 for “a failure…on Dan’s part to adhere to the journalistic principles valued by Emmis.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Dakich said he intended to “address another predictable round of lies” published by the newspaper, though it wasn’t entirely clear what he meant by that.

Reached over Twitter’s direct message feature Thursday evening, Dakish told Radio Ink he would explain more about the situation Friday morning.