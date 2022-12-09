(By Buzz Knight) I’m excited to make another journey to Las Vegas in roughly a month to attend the Consumer Electronics Show. Have you ever been?

It is important if you are a manager or owner to consider the ways to future-proof your organization and set it up for success. This is your moment that captures it all.

Future proofing in today’s world has multiple advantages for your workforce:

First, by investing in your employees, you are sending them a message that you care at a time that many companies do not demonstrate.

Second, you are also sending an important message that curiosity is the key to great leadership and to future growth.

When you contemplate the role of organizational purpose, purpose, value and culture are important principles to focus on, and the consumer technology industry gives you a foundation to begin the future-proof process.

CES is a hot bed of experimentation and innovation, and it’s hard for the dizzying pace to not rub off on you productively. You get a crash course on show business, branding and packaging and competitive strategy all rolled into one. Innovation moves at its own pace, but there is no better place to be in sync with it than at CES.

Want to gain a better understanding of the future of the automobile, the dashboard, and the future of autonomy? CES is your place. To have your team members keyed into future trends, CES gives you that necessary glimpse on what is coming down the pike.

Want to understand the key topics rising to the top that impact your audience, your business, and your team? CES will open your eyes like never before.

Some sectors to watch that we are seeing incredible movement in are…

Health Care: The more difficult it has become to get quality healthcare, the more rapidly we see the rise of alternate means through technology.

This is now beginning to include helping to diagnose mental health issues as well.

Electric Vehicles/Automotive: Inside EV are many subcategories of importance such as charging stations, security and what will consumers do with in car screen time when they are charging their cars.

As vehicle safety continues to be a priority, we will begin to see the growth of “thermal sensing” as a means to improve driver safety and pedestrian safety.

Green initiatives-Innovations that see the challenge of creating a cleaner environment and solve the problem for consumers.

Artificial Intelligence: This will likely be the year that AI goes from being a “buzzword” tossed around to something having meaningful meat on the bone.

In reference to AI, Ginni Rometty, the CEO of IBM, has a great quote: “Some people call this Artificial Intelligence, but the reality is this technology will enhance us. So instead of Artificial Intelligence, I think we’ll augment our intelligence.”

Obviously, there will be many more impactful products that you will observe at CES 2023. See you in Vegas!