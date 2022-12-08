SiriusXM Launches Mental Health Radio

SiriusXM is partnering with NYU Langone Health on a new radio stream focused on mental health programming.

Mental Health Radio (Channel 779) is available as a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM’s streaming radio service and will feature mental health-related programming curated from Doctor Radio (Channel 110).

As part of the new channel, SiriusXM said mental health-related programming will more than double, with Doctor Radio airing more live, daily shows.

Doctor Radio is expanding The Psychiatry Show, which will now air from Monday to Wednesday, and About Our Kids, airing Thursday and Friday every week. Both shows will re-air at 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Both live programs provide a safe space for real-time discussions with medical professionals who are leaders in their field, who listen and offer advice, free of charge,” a SiriusXM spokesperson said in a statement. “These top professionals from NYU Langone tackle subjects including emotional, psychological, and social well-being, and are leading experts in the fields of trauma-related disorders, anxiety and mood disorders, alcohol addiction, depression, and much more.”

“Everyone can benefit from better mental health, and we are pleased to offer interactive mental health and wellness programming that can change and save lives,” said Charles R. Marmar, MD, the chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Peter H. Schub Professor of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “All of the doctors you hear on the channel offer world-class medical advice and are prepared to handle callers’ concerns, whether they’re general mental health related issues or true crisis-like situations, guiding listeners in need of help.”

“Since its launch in 2008, Doctor Radio, with advice from NYU Langone’s top doctors and experts has been a tremendous asset for those needing medical advice,” Scott Greenstein, the president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, said in a statement.

SiriusXM said Doctor Radio and Mental Health Radio will be complemented by a suite of nurturing, mood-based channels, including Soothe, Tranquil and the Sleep Channel, all of which are available from the SiriusXM streaming radio service for phones, tablets and smart speakers.