Forecast Panel to Explore Main Street Broadcasters

Several local broadcast stakeholders will appear at Forecast 2023 on November 16 to discuss how local media operations are serving Main Street America.

The panel will be moderated by David Donovan, the president and executive director of the New York State Broadcasters Association. Participants include Riverfront Broadcasting owner Carolyn Becker, Lilly Broadcasting CEO Brian Lilly, Circle City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy and Tri-State Communications President and CEO Randy Gravley.

Topics will include how local broadcasters serve their audiences with timely news and community information; the advantages independent broadcasters have in the digital space and how broadcasters can leverage their community ties to grow business partnerships and revenue.

Radio Ink and Radio & Television Business Report are proud to present this Premier Forecast Event – Forecast 2023.