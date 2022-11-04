Stevie Wonder to Headline 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Musician Stevie Winder will headline the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2023 cruise next May, the organization announced on Thursday.

The cruise is scheduled to set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with stops made at the port of Cozumel, Cayman Islands and Jamaica during the one-week event.

The Fantastic Voyage cruise is part of a fundraiser created by radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner, with proceeds supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“I am so excited that Stevie Wonder is performing on the Tom Joyner, Fantastic Voyage next year,” Joyner said in a statement on Thursday. “It will be a truly, once-in-a-lifetime epic event for the cruisers who come on the cruise to Party with a Purpose to help raise money for HBCU scholarships.”

A spokesperson for the event said the cruise is nearly 80% sold out. More information on the event is available HERE.