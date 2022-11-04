Dates For Georgia Learning Set

The RAB’s National Radio Talent System announced the return of the GAB Radio Talent Institute at the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia May 15 – 24, 2023. The Georgia Association of Broadcasters is the sponsor of the ten days of learning.

College students from universities throughout the state and region apply to be accepted into the GAB Radio Talent Institute. This provides an ideal networking pool for the students and a wide variety of potential interests within the classroom for industry professionals to identify and actively recruit from. Upon completion of the Institute, students can further their networking capabilities with the ability to access the National Radio Talent System’s Career Center.

“We are delighted to have the GAB Radio Talent Institute make its return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, RAB. “Collaborating with Bob Houghton and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters enables us to bring this world-class program to life in the southeast and further develop the next generation of broadcasters.”

Bob Houghton, president of the GAB, stated, “I believe that this is one of the most impactful things that we have accomplished at the GAB. This program is the opportunity to cultivate that passion and turn it into a career. I am thrilled we are doing it in Georgia, with our partners at the University of Georgia and the National Radio Talent System. This program is fantastic for the overall good of our industry, and our hope is that it will be done all over the country.”

As previously announced, Confer Radio Talent Institute and Kellar Radio Talent Institute will also be returning in 2023 along with the inaugural IBA Radio Talent Institute.