Pittman Interviews MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Podcast

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman interviewed MSNBC host and NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle on the latest episode of his conversation podcast Math & Magic: Stories From the Frontiers of Marketing.

The episode covered a wide range of topics, including Ruhle’s career advancement at NBC News and her advice for companies and services can get news coverage on business developments.

Ruhle said companies that are looking for media attention can leverage social media websites like TikTok and Instagram to cultivate a grassroots audience, one that might ultimately lead to coverage on traditional platforms.

In other cases, Ruhle said a better way of making a connection with a reporter is to simply contact them, rather than hiring a public relations firm to do the same.

“We’re all journalists, we’re all looking for ideas,” Ruhle said. “And I’m not looking for one from a PR firm — we all live in an age of Shark Tank, where the Mark Cubans of the world discover all sorts of businesses. Tell your story — you can do it.”

