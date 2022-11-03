Radio Free Hillsdale Students Win National Awards

Several students from Hillsdale College in Michigan have won national College Broadcasters, Inc. awards in connection with their work at the college’s station, WRFH (101.7 FM, Radio Free Hillsdale).

Hillsdale sophomore Lauren Smyth received a first-place award for Best News or Sportscast, senior Josh Barker received a third-place award for the entry “The Policy Corner: Michigan Voting Laws” in the Best Hard News Reporting Feature, and Rachel Kookogey receive first- and second-place awards for two segments connected to her feature Sports Story Time.

“I’m very proud of our students for their well-deserved wins,” Scot Bertram, the general manager of WRFH, said in a statement on Thursday. “It is great to see our students being recognized on the national level for their continued hard work and dedication.”

The awards were given at the National Student Electronic Media Convention in Baltimore.

The full list of winners is available HERE.