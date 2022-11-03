Audacy Hosts ‘Stars and Strings’ Charity Concert

A strong line-up of country superstars performed at the Audacy Stars and Strings concert on Wednesday.

The concert was held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and featured performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Elle King, Randy Houser and Dustin Lynch.

Audacy’s community service platform I’m Listening teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project for the concert, with proceeds benefitting the veteran-focused, not-for-profit organization.

“Country music unites its fans in a way no other music format can, and ‘Stars and Strings’ gives us the opportunity to connect those listeners with some of the biggest names the format has to offer,” Tim Roberts, the president of Audacy’s country music format, said in a statement. “We’re equally as excited to have partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health for our nation’s heroes and add a fulfilling layer to this event.”

The concert was attended by over 6,000 listeners, according to an Audacy spokesperson.