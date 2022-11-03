The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) and the Power of Urban Radio (PUR) recognized several industry stakeholders during NABOB’s Fall Broadcast Conference in October.

The winners and honorees for 2022 included Proctor & Gamble’s Marc Pritchard, 4A President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz, NABOB President & CEO Jim Winston and Congressman Bennie Thompson, according to a press release issued on Thursday. The ceremony was hosted by Sherman Kizart, the managing director of Kizart Media Partners.

Marla Kaplowitz received the 2022 NABOB & PUR National Service Award for her work with 4A, which includes creating best practices for brands to expand their reach and supporting Black talent within the radio industry.

“I am truly honored to receive this award on behalf of the work we do at the 4A’s to support NABOB and ensure our community of agencies recognize the importance of supporting and investing with diverse suppliers,” Kaplowitz said in a statement.

Winston was recognized for his 40-year tenure with NABOB, most recently as its president and chief executive. He joined NABOB after becoming the founding partner at the law firm Rubin, Winston, Diercks, Harris & Cooke, where he represents broadcast radio and television stations among other clients in the telecom industry.

A tribute video was screened in recognition of Winston’s four-decade career with NABOB at the awards ceremony.

Kizart announced the creation of the Marc Pritchard Corporate Impact Award, with P&G’s Pritchard receiving the inaugural honor. During a keynote address, Pritchard said P&G pledged to be “the number one spender in Black-owned media, and to take steps to significantly expand the ecosystem” and highlighted the need for companies to commit significant spending toward reaching Black consumers through Black-owned media.

Congressman Thompson was honored with the 2022 NABOB Mickey Leland Public Service Award, in recognition of his work in advocating on behalf of Black broadcast and media ownership.

“It represents not only my voice, but the millions of marginalized people who would not be heard across radio broadcasts and televisions,” Thompson said.