New Garth Brooks Award Announced

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the establishment of a new industry honor, the Garth Brooks ‘No Fences’ Award. CRB says the honor will recognize an individual in the Country music industry who has demonstrated “innovation, creativity, and tenacity.”

The inaugural recipient of this new award will be honored at a future CRS, with a committee comprised of CRB board members and representatives of Brooks’ team evaluating candidates. Additionally, Brooks will appear at CRS 2023 on Monday, March 13, to discuss the collaboration with CRS and the last several years.

CRB/CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis comments, “We all know about Garth’s monumentally successful career, which established this genre as popular, sustainable, and mainstream. What many don’t know, however, is that concurrent with his many personal accomplishments, Garth Brooks has given unwavering support for CRS during the past 30 years by showing up to CRS annually and creating innovative ways to engage, entertain, and educate CRS attendees that perfectly match the ‘Growth through sharing’ mission of CRS. It’s fitting that we honor Garth’s innovative, tenacious spirit with this newly established award bearing his name.”

Country Radio Seminar will take place Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for CRS 2023 is open and is $649 per person. Unlike previous years, New Faces of Country Music® Showcase tickets are sold separately for $100 per ticket. New Faces of Country Music Showcase tickets are limited and nearly sold out. Registration is available through www.CountryRadioSeminar.com .