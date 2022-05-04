New CFO For TuneIn

TuneIn has appointed Tom Fuelling as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining TuneIn, Fuelling served as CFO for Hulu, OpenX, ARTISTdirect and most recently, Spokeo.

“Tom is an incredible addition to our growing leadership team. His experience scaling global media businesses that consumers love is unparalleled,” said Richard Stern, CEO. “Working in a competitive landscape, TuneIn has emerged as a leader in live audio streaming, and we look forward to working with Tom as he’ll help us sustain and maintain our growth both domestically and abroad.”

“I am hoping to support the company’s current momentum and work with the team to grow our customer base,” said Fuelling. “I enjoy working at companies that are in a building mode and looking to scale, and I have always been attracted to businesses like TuneIn that are innovating on behalf of the consumer.”