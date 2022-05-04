New BIA Leadership Additions

BIA Advisory Services has added three key personnel to augment its forecasting and consulting divisions. Nicole Ovadia has joined as Vice President of Forecasting and Analysis, Leyla Chatti joins as Senior Media Analyst and Mark Dugan as Director of Data Insights and Client Relations.

“BIA’s role as a trusted advisor has been increasing significantly, and I am excited to expand our team to support our efforts for clients,” said Tom Buono, CEO and Founder, BIA Advisory Services. “The media marketplace is extremely dynamic and its incumbent on us to continually challenge ourselves to deliver the best data and insights that help our clients with their goals and priorities. Our new team members have exactly the skillsets necessary to immediately deepen our impact and value to clients.”

Ovadia comes to BIA from the New York State Broadcasters Association where she had a successful track record advocating for NYC Radio. Chatti comes to BIA from Warner Brothers Digital where she worked in the business intelligence area analyzing and reporting audience insights to global leadership. Dugan comes to BIA from Sinclair Broadcasting, where he was a research director for WPGH-TV in Pittsburgh.