Award For WPLN’s Samantha Max

Samantha Max, criminal justice reporter for WPLN in Nashville, has been honored with a 2021 Daniel Schorr Journalism Award. Her investigative report on a systemic pattern of misconduct, silence and retaliation in the Nashville police department earned her the award.

In ‘Behind the Blue Wall,’ Max tells the story of Monica Blake-Beasley, a former officer and survivor of an alleged sexual assault, who shares her experience and distrust in the system.

Sponsored by WBUR in Boston and funded since its inception in 2007 by Jim and Nancy Bildner the Daniel Schoor Journalism Award salutes a new generation of public radio reporters under 35.

“Supporting these incredible journalists has never been more important,” said Jim Bildner who has supported the Prize since its inception. “Max’s work is another example of why it matters.”