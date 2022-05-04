More Stations For O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly’s ‘No Spin News,’ is now on 58 stations across the U.S. The one-hour weeknight show has been airing in New York on 77 WABC for over a year under the title ‘Common Sense with Bill O’Reilly’.

“We are beyond happy that radio stations from coast-to-coast are spreading the ‘No Spin’ mantra,” said O’Reilly. “We provide something that’s badly needed in the USA: honest fact-based analysis.”

“Based on the success of The O’Reilly Update, the marketplace was ready for more content from Bill O’Reilly,” said Dennis Green, COO, Key Networks. “No Spin News provides analysis on what is happening in the world that listeners want to hear.”

In addition to ‘No Spin News’, Key Networks syndicates O’Reilly’s radio shows ‘The O’Reilly Update,’ ‘The O’Reilly Update – Morning Edition,’ and ‘The O’Reilly Update – Weekend Edition.’ With the addition of these 58 affiliates, O’Reilly is now heard on 281 radio stations from coast-to-coast.