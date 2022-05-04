NBA Vet Launches Show On Bleav

‘Speakeasy with Rudy Gay’ is the newest podcast from Bleav. Gay, an 18-year NBA veteran, joins more than 150 pro athletes with shows on Bleav.

“I’ve always wanted to host my own podcast, and this was the perfect time to do it my way,” said Gay. “Speakeasy serves as a platform where I can speak on my interests and connect with my fans. I am looking forward to some great conversations and bringing on a variety of special guests.”

“We’re thrilled to launch Rudy’s show. He’s been an elite athlete since the moment he stepped on the court,” said Bron Heussenstamm, CEO. “Speakeasy enables him to bring that passion and insight for sports and entertainment to the fans.”

The show with the Utah Jazz forward will feature insight and access from Gay on the NBA, the hottest sports and culture topics of the day, and guests.