Honors For WRIF in Detroit

Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM in Detroit has been named the “Best Local Radio Station” by The Detroit Free Press as part of the “Best of the Best Detroit 2021” Awards.

The newspaper posted the nominees for all categories to have their readers cast votes for their favorites. The “Best Local Radio Station” field featured five nominees that were narrowed down to the top three, and then ultimately the winner of the category.

With over 93,000 votes counted, 101 WRIF took the title of “Best Local Radio Station” in 2021. The announcement was made during the Best of the Best Detroit Gala that was held at the Dearborn Inn on April 28.

WRIF Program Director and Midday Host Jade Springart was on hand at the event to accept the award on behalf of 101 WRIF.

