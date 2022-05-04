Time For Marconi Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened nominations for the 2022 Marconi Radio Awards. The nomination window is open through May 31, 2022.

Stations and on-air personalities may nominate themselves in the following categories:

Legendary Station of the Year

Legendary Manager of the Year

Radio Station of the Year by Market Size

Radio Personality of the Year by Market Size

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

The winners of the 2022 Marconi Radio Awards will be announced during a special dinner program on October 19, 2022 at the Javits Center during NAB Show New York, set for October 19-20.

All nominations must be submitted through the NAB member portal. The complete list of entry rules and qualifications can be found Here.