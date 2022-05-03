Cutting Hair To benefit The Kids

WMMR Philadephia Preston & Steve Show Morning Personality Kathy Romano hosted her 13th annual Kathy’s Cuts event to benefit Wigs for Kids. The event produced 68 hair donations to benefit the non-profit organization that helps children “look like themselves” and live their lives. 14 hair stylists donated their time to cut and style donors’ hair.

WMMR is owned by Beasley Media Group.

“More than a decade ago, I wanted to cut my hair short, but didn’t want my long locks to just fall to the floor, get swept up and thrown in the trash, so, I decided to donate them,” said Romano. “I contacted my friend Joe, who owns Gravity Hair Salon. He helped me come up with the idea of asking others to cut their hair. Now, we’ve created this amazing event for over 10 years where men, women, and children come out to cut their beautiful hair and donate it to children in need of real hair wigs.”

“It’s truly a community effort,” added WMMR-FM Promotion Director Eric Simon. “The salons and stylists, as well as Kathy, TruBeaty and Dunkin, come together to do something that makes a difference in a child’s life. The radio station is a voice to get the word out, and the listeners step up to make the donation. WMMR is very proud to be a part of something very special.”