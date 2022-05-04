The Daily Adds Executive Producer

Ben Calhoun has been hired as Executive Producer for ‘The Daily’. Calhoun joins The Times from ‘This American Life’ where he was an editor.

“I’m so incredibly excited to join ‘The Daily.’ I come to the show as a listener, and I have such an enormous appreciation for what the founders and staff of the show have built,” said Calhoun. “‘The Daily’ is such a forceful expression of the journalistic values and spirit of creativity that made me want to be a journalist to begin with. I’m looking forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone at the show, and stepping into this role, to serve those same principles.”

Calhoun will be the Senior Manager of ‘The Daily’s’ team of 50, running editorial operations.